Dinah Powers Death -Dead : Radio host Dinah Powers has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Radio host Dinah Powers has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.
“Rod Ryan Show on Twitter: “It is with unimaginable sadness that I announce the passing of our friend, coworker and my former co-host @dinahpowers She was one of a kind and we are all richer for having known her. Tune in Friday Morning as we will celebrate her life. ”
It is with unimaginable sadness that I announce the passing of our friend, coworker and my former co-host @dinahpowers
She was one of a kind and we are all richer for having known her.
Tune in Friday Morning as we will celebrate her life. https://t.co/nFNrMx7at7 pic.twitter.com/jcaE4ZQBal
— Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) November 19, 2020
Tributes
Oh my god, no 😩. I loved her. She was a wonderful light and spirit in a dark world. Prayers to her friends and family. AND BARNEY 😭😭
— Brittany LeBouef (@lebouefbrittany) November 19, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. I know she fought her hardest to the very end. She was loved by you guys and by Houston. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.
— Leahmarie (@leah_froelich) November 19, 2020
Omg, I’m so sorry. I truly feel for you guys. Before the pandemic, I would listen to y’all and Dinah. My heart feels broken for Dinah’s family and friends and I’m speaking about you because you were her family. #RIPDinah
— Crystal Escott (@Crystale815) November 19, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.