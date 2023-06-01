“Dinosaur truck for kids” : 13-in-1 Dinosaur Truck Playset for Kids with Pull Back Cars, Transport Carrier, Music, Roaring Sound, Lights, and Helicopter Toy

Experience Ultimate Fun with JOYIN’s 13 in 1 Dinosaur Truck Toy Set for Kids – Includes 12 Pull Back Dinosaur Cars, 1 Toy Dinosaur Carrier Truck with Music, Roaring Sound, Flashing Lights, Mini Dino Car Playset, and Helicopter!



The 13 in 1 Dinosaur Truck is a unique toy that combines the excitement of dinosaurs and vehicles. It includes a big dinosaur transport truck with sound buttons, lights, eight mini dino pull back cars, three mini die-cast dinosaur vehicles, and one helicopter. The toy is designed to provide children with hours of fun and learning experiences.

The simulated dinosaur truck carrier is equipped with seven sounds that stimulate the engine start-up, back up, dinosaur roaring, and horn with emergency siren. These features make the toy more realistic and exciting for children. The flip-open truck head design allows all 12 vehicles to slide in and out through it, providing a long-lasting engagement in practicing their hand-eye coordination, dinosaur toy learning, and exploration.

The dinosaur truck toy is made of premium, durable, crash-resistant plastic and features realistic detailing. It is ASTM-F963 approved, non-toxic, and BPA-free, meeting US toy safety standards for kids. Parents can rest assured that their children are playing with a safe and high-quality toy that will last for a long time. Additionally, the toy is not only a gift but also a learning experience for toddlers. Parents can help their children learn about dinosaur vehicles and explore more by messaging the seller for more information and details.

In conclusion, the 13 in 1 Dinosaur Truck is a perfect toy truck gift for children who love dinosaurs and vehicles. It is designed to provide children with hours of fun and learning experiences, with its realistic sound buttons, lights, and flip-open truck head design. The toy is made of premium, durable, crash-resistant plastic and features realistic detailing, ensuring that children are playing with a safe and high-quality toy. Parents can help their children learn about dinosaur vehicles and explore more by messaging the seller for more information and details.



