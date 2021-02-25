Dion Markgraaff Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Dion Markgraaff has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

The entire Tree Free Hemp team and WAFBA family are saddened by the loss of a true cannabis and hemp warrior and advocate. He will be greatly missed. RIP Dion Markgraaff 🌱✨❤️

📸 a photo taken by Dion, examples of hempcrete



