Dion Stutts, Arkansas football commit and player, passes away.

MUS Football Player and Arkansas Commit Dion Stutts Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Dion Stutts, a talented football player at Memphis University School (MUS). Dion had committed to play football at the University of Arkansas and was a beloved member of the MUS community.

Dion passed away on August 9th, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and passion for the sport of football. He was known for his incredible athleticism and his ability to inspire others on and off the field.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dion’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches during this difficult time. We will always remember Dion for his commitment to excellence and his unwavering spirit. Rest in peace, Dion Stutts.

