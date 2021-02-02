Dionne Warner Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dionne Warner has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 2. 2021

Dionne Warner has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 2. 2021.

Regina Pats Hockey Club 8h · It’s with heavy hearts we learned of Dionne Warner’s passing this morning. We were lucky enough to have ‘Warrior D’ visit us several times over the years. Our condolences to Graham and all those impacted by her passing. Dionne’s story of perseverance and strength should inspire us all.

Source: (20+) Regina Pats Hockey Club – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

We have lost a beautiful soul this week. Cancer warrior Dionne Warner of Regina has passed away.

Dionne faced nine different cancer diagnoses with grace, elegance, and courage.

Her spirit was an inspiration to others.

Our hearts are broken today. We’re sending our sincere condolences to her family and friends.

(Dionne and her husband Graham are pictured at the 2019 Annual Ride for Breast Cancer Screening, an event they supported tirelessly.)

#CancerFoundationSaskatchewan #Saskatchewan #StrongerTogether

Marian Robertson

Sincere condolences to Dionne’s family, and friends… RIP sweet lady, warrior…

Kelly Vokey Manning

My deepest condolences to Dionne’s family and friends! She was a beautiful person who shared her inspiration and strength to others fighting the battle.

Glennis Shobe Hartley

What a wonderful inspiration to anyone fighting cancer. My heartfelt condolences to her family. R.I.P.



Leone Ottenbreit

She was a beautiful soul that inspired many with her determined fight.

May she rest in peace and may her family and friends be comforted in the days to come.



Rick Seabrook

Condolences to her family, she was a tremendous motivator. Looked forward to seeing her on our treatment days. RIP Dionne

Dalaine Shier Huber

A Heart Of Gold Has Stopped Beating! R.I.P. Dionne! I’ll always remember our dancing at the Pasqua. Condolences to the family!.



Myra Carleton

What an amazing woman! She was a definite inspiration to me, with her book, taking some treatments with her and meeting her in the mall in Swift Current, she was always an encourager. She definitely fought the battle with dignity and grace. RIP beautiful lady!

Heather Dae

I’m heartbroken – Dionne was an inspiration to all that had the privilege to know her. RIP DIONNE.

Frida Puskas

Loved her book and hearing her speak such an inspiration to so many ❤

Charlene Malayney

Condolences to her family and all those who loved her. She was a remarkable woman an inspiration to all. May she be at peace.

Tammy Hood

Rip Dionne. My condolences to her family and friends. She was an inspiration to those that have faught cancer and those that still are fighting.