“Dioriviera Summer Capsule”: Ellen Von Unwerth Captures the Dioriviera Summer Capsule

Dior has recently unveiled the Dioriviera summer capsule collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The collection embodies the essence of escape and enchantment and showcases the core elements of the House, such as ready-to-wear attire, leather goods, shoes, and accessories, all in soft pastel tones. The renowned fashion photographer, Ellen Von Unwerth, has captured the captivating collection.

The timeless toile de Jouy has been reimagined by Dior’s Creative Director for women’s collections. The motif takes on a lush rendition where tigers, monkeys, and reptiles coexist. The Toile de Jouy Sauvage is presented in beloved pink and gray hues, paying homage to the House’s origins. It flourishes on skirts, dresses, shorts, and swimsuits and extends to scarves, Lady Dior and Dior Book Tote bags, the lining of the new Lady Dior Wicker, as well as the Dway mules and J’Adior pumps. Marinières and straw hats complement these looks with Mediterranean elegance, capturing the allure of Dioriviera each season.

Dior Maison unveils its summer essentials, featuring a yoga mat, a surfboard, a parasol, and various beach games. Delicate decorative objects, tableware, placemats, and embroidered cushions enhance the ode to the art of living. The collection celebrates the fantastical world of travel and keeps the Dior dream alive.

The collection will be available from April 2023 at select resorts and pop-up stores. These extraordinary settings, seemingly sculpted entirely in sand, create an eternal interlude, with lifelike wild animals and vibrant vegetation adding a touch of magic. The Dioriviera summer capsule collection spans from Cyprus to Bali, Como to Beverly Hills.

The Dioriviera summer capsule collection is a captivating celebration of the essence of escape and enchantment. The collection embodies the core elements of the House, illuminating ready-to-wear attire, leather goods, shoes, and accessories with soft pastel tones. The collection is a pluralistic celebration of the fantastical world of travel, keeping the Dior dream alive.





























