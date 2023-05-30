“Director reveals why Katrina was absent in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ with Vicky: ‘She’s part of the family now'”

Trending news: Why was Katrina not seen with Vicky in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’?

Recently, Bollywood fans were excited to hear the news of the rumored couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal working together on the upcoming film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.’ However, the excitement was short-lived as it was revealed that Katrina would not be a part of the film.

The Director’s Disclosure

The director of the film, Mudassar Aziz, recently disclosed the reason behind Katrina’s absence in the film. He said, “Katrina is the daughter-in-law of the family, and I can’t imagine her doing an item number in the film. It just wouldn’t be right.”

While the director didn’t elaborate on what he meant by ‘daughter-in-law of the family,’ it is assumed that he was referring to Katrina’s close relationship with Salman Khan, who has been instrumental in launching and supporting her career in Bollywood. Salman Khan is often referred to as the ‘bhai’ of Bollywood and is known to be a mentor to many newcomers in the industry.

Katrina’s absence from the film

While Katrina’s absence might be disappointing for her fans, it is understandable why she would choose not to do an item number in the film. Item numbers are known for their skimpy outfits and suggestive dance moves, and it is not something that would befit Katrina’s image as a leading actress in Bollywood.

Katrina has always been selective about the roles she takes up and has often turned down offers that do not align with her values and beliefs. It is not surprising that she would choose to opt-out of a film that does not align with her brand image.

The Buzz around ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Despite Katrina’s absence, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ is already creating a buzz in the industry. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role and is said to be a romantic comedy with a twist. Mudassar Aziz has a knack for making quirky and entertaining films, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what he has in store for them.

Overall, while fans might be disappointed that Katrina will not be seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,’ it is essential to respect her decision to opt-out of the film. As an actress, Katrina has the right to choose the roles she takes up, and it is refreshing to see her prioritize her values and beliefs over her career.

