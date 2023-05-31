“Disable USB Selective Suspend”: How to Turn Off USB Selective Suspend in Windows 11: 5 Simple Methods

How to Disable USB Selective Suspend on Windows 11

USB Selective Suspend is a power-saving feature for USB connections that allows a computer to suspend individual USB ports while keeping the computer in a low-power state. This feature helps reduce energy consumption and allows the computer to remain in a low-power state for longer. However, enabling the USB Selective Suspend feature may cause some USB devices to cease functioning completely. Therefore, it is important to ensure that all USB devices are compatible with the USB Selective Suspend feature before enabling it on a computer. Here are all the methods to disable USB Selective Suspend on Windows 11.

Disable USB Selective Suspend using Windows 11 Settings

Previously, this option was available in the Control Panel. Here are the steps to disable USB Selective Suspend using Windows 11 Settings:

Open the Settings app by pressing Windows + I.

Click on Bluetooth & devices.

On the right pane, click on USB.

Toggle off “USB battery saver”.

This will disable USB Selective Suspend on your computer.

Disable USB Selective Suspend for individual USB ports

If you don’t want to disable the feature for all your USB ports and devices, you can also disable it for specific ports so only the devices connected to that port will be affected. Here are the steps to disable USB Selective Suspend for a selective USB port or device in Windows 11:

Open Device Manager by pressing Windows + X + M.

Expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” category.

Right-click on the USB port or device you want to disable USB Selective Suspend for, and select “Properties”.

Click on the “Power Management” tab.

Uncheck the box next to “Allow the computer to turn off this device to save power”.

Click on “OK”.

This will disable USB Selective Suspend for the selected USB port or device.

Disable USB Selective Suspend using Power Options

If you are using Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 7, or earlier Operating Systems, you can disable this feature from Power Options. Here’s how to disable USB Selective Suspend using Power Options:

Open Control Panel by going to Run > control.

Click on Power Options.

Click on Change plan settings beside your currently enabled power plan.

Click on Change advanced power settings.

Under USB settings, click on USB selective suspend setting.

Select Disabled from the drop-down menus for both On battery and Plugged in settings.

Click OK to apply the settings.

Disable USB Selective Suspend using Command Prompt

To disable USB Selective Suspend in Windows 11 using the command line, follow these steps:

Open Command Prompt as Administrator.

Type in the following command and press Enter: powercfg /SETDCVALUEINDEX SCHEME_CURRENT 2a737441-1930-4402-8d77-b2bebba308a3 48e6b7a6-50f5-4782-a5d4-53bb8f07e226 0

This will disable USB Selective Suspend on your computer. To enable it again using the command line, run the following command: powercfg /SETDCVALUEINDEX SCHEME_CURRENT 2a737441-1930-4402-8d77-b2bebba308a3 48e6b7a6-50f5-4782-a5d4-53bb8f07e226 1

Disable USB Selective Suspend using PowerShell

Here are the steps to disable USB Selective Suspend in Windows 11 using PowerShell:

Open PowerShell as an Administrator.

Type in the following command and press Enter: Set-PowerSetting -Guid 2a737441-1930-4402-8d77-b2bebba308a3 -Value 0 -Type DWORD

This will disable USB Selective Suspend on your computer. To enable it again using PowerShell, simply run the following command: Set-PowerSetting -Guid 2a737441-1930-4402-8d77-b2bebba308a3 -Value 1 -Type DWORD

Conclusion

While the selective suspend feature is a good feature to keep enabled in Windows, if you have issues with features like your external hard drive not working properly or the network connection disconnects, you should disable the feature for good.

