“Disaster recovery tips for homeowners”: Idaho Department of Insurance Issues Press Release on Steps to Take After a Home Disaster.

Idaho Department of Insurance Offers Post-Disaster Claims Guide for Consumers

Idaho is currently experiencing spring flooding throughout the state and is soon approaching wildfire season. In the event of a disaster, it is important for consumers to understand what to expect and how to deal with their insurance claim to make the process easier. To assist with this, the Idaho Department of Insurance has released a Post-Disaster Claims Guide that offers an overview of the claims process, along with helpful tools and tips.

The guide covers the following steps:

Safe and Sound – After a disaster hits, the first priority is to ensure the safety of you and your family. Once you are safe, secure your belongings. Report a Claim – If your home is damaged and needs to be repaired or rebuilt, report or file a claim as soon as possible. Estimate Damage – An insurance adjuster will assess the damage to your home and property. Determine Coverage – Once the adjuster has determined the cost to rebuild, repair, or replace your home or property, they will review your policy to calculate how much the insurance company will pay. Rebuild, Repair, and Replace – During the recovery phase, you will be replacing personal items (if damaged), choosing building materials, and working with contractors. Prepare – The recovery process is the best time to start preparing for the next disaster or claim.

It is important to remember that filing an insurance claim is a process that needs to be worked through step-by-step. Your insurance policy is a contract between you and your insurer, and it contains the terms and conditions of coverage. Both you and your company have legal rights and commitments to fulfill the contract. Knowledge about the process and basic information about insurance laws that deal with the handling of claims will empower you in your recovery.

Dean Cameron, Director of the Idaho Department of Insurance, stated, “Disasters happen everywhere and can happen at any time, and they can cause significant damage to homes and personal property. We want Idahoans to be prepared and hope this guide will be useful.”

If consumers are having issues with their carrier, they can contact the DOI Consumer Services team. The team can answer questions and help consumers resolve disputes with insurance companies and insurance agents. Consumers can file a claim online or call 208-334-4319 or email consumer.affairs@doi.idaho.gov.

The Idaho Department of Insurance has been regulating the business of insurance in Idaho since 1901. The mission of the Department is to serve and protect Idahoans by equitably, effectively, and efficiently administering the Idaho Insurance Code and the International Fire Code. For more information, please visit doi.idaho.gov or email consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov.

In conclusion, disasters can strike at any time and can cause significant damage to homes and personal property. It is important for consumers to understand the claims process and to be prepared for the next disaster. The Idaho Department of Insurance’s Post-Disaster Claims Guide is a helpful resource that offers an overview of the claims process, along with tools and tips to navigate it. Consumers who have questions or issues with their insurance carrier can contact the DOI Consumer Services team for assistance.

News Source : Department of Insurance

Source Link :What to Do After Disaster Strikes Your Home • Press Release • Idaho Department of Insurance/