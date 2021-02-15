Disco Pete Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brighton legend Disco Pete has Died .

By | February 15, 2021
 Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Brighton legend Disco Pete has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Concorde2 @concorde_2 We’re all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this true Brighton legend Disco Pete was regular raver at our all day events and never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face! Brighton just won’t be the same without you!

