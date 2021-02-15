Disco Pete Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brighton legend Disco Pete has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.
Brighton legend Disco Pete has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We're all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this true Brighton legend ❤ Disco Pete was regular raver at our all day events and never failed to put a smile on everyone's face! Brighton just won't be the same without you! ❤ pic.twitter.com/FQgPWaLvbJ
— Concorde2 (@concorde_2) February 15, 2021
Concorde2 @concorde_2 We’re all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this true Brighton legend Disco Pete was regular raver at our all day events and never failed to put a smile on everyone’s face! Brighton just won’t be the same without you!
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.