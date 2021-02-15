Disco Pete Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Brighton legend Disco Pete has Died .

Death Notice for Today February 15. 2021.

Brighton legend Disco Pete has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 15. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We're all deeply saddened to hear of the passing of this true Brighton legend ❤ Disco Pete was regular raver at our all day events and never failed to put a smile on everyone's face! Brighton just won't be the same without you! ❤ pic.twitter.com/FQgPWaLvbJ — Concorde2 (@concorde_2) February 15, 2021

