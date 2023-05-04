“Discord username change” : All Discord users are required to choose a new username.

Discord To Remove Four-Digit Username Tags in Favor of Alphanumeric Usernames

Discord, the popular chat platform with over 140 million monthly active users, is making a significant change to its username system. The four-digit tag that has traditionally been appended to usernames will be removed, making it easier for users to connect with each other. In a blog post, Discord notes that this change will require most users to change their usernames, as the platform will no longer have a way to distinguish between users with the same username.

Alphanumeric Usernames with Display Names

Instead of the four-digit tag, users will now have a unique alphanumeric username with the “@” symbol in front of it. They will also be able to choose a non-unique display name that can include special characters, spaces, emoji, and non-Latin characters. This change will bring Discord more in line with mainstream social networks, such as Twitter and Instagram.

Discord started as a gaming platform, and the four-digit tags were similar to the ones used on other gaming services, such as Steam, Battle.net, and Xbox. This change makes the platform less focused on gaming and more welcoming to a broader audience.

Everyone Will Need to Select a New Username

Unfortunately, this change means that everyone on Discord will need to select a new username. According to Discord, users will be able to update their usernames gradually in the coming weeks, and the platform will notify them when they are able to do so. Discord will prioritize longtime users, so the longer a user has been on Discord, the sooner they will be able to choose a new name.

Discord notes that users’ previous usernames and discriminators will still work as an alias after the numerical tag is removed. This means that friends can still find users under their old usernames.

Why the Change?

Discord initially launched with the goal of letting users choose any username they wanted. However, the four-digit tags eventually became a technical issue that the platform did not adequately address. Usernames on Discord are often too complicated or obscure to memorize and share with friends.

In the blog post, Discord co-founder Stanislav Vishnevskiy acknowledges that this is a big change and that there may be hiccups with the process. However, the platform will do everything it can to manage the transition as smoothly as possible.

Conclusion

Discord’s decision to remove the four-digit username tags is a significant change that will require all users to select a new username. This change will make it easier for users to connect with each other and bring the platform more in line with mainstream social networks. While the change may be challenging for some users, Discord will do everything it can to manage the process smoothly.

News Source : Emma Roth

Source Link :Discord is making all users pick a new username/