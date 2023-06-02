“Discover Financial analyst ratings”: Discover Financial’s Most Recent Analyst Ratings

Discover Finl Analyst Ratings: What the Experts Are Saying

Discover Finl (NYSE:DFS) has been closely watched by analysts over the past three months, with nine experts weighing in on the stock’s performance. Here’s a breakdown of their ratings:

As you can see, seven of the analysts were indifferent about Discover Finl’s performance over the last quarter, while two were somewhat bullish. No analysts provided a bullish rating, and there were no bearish ratings.

Despite the lack of bullish ratings, the nine analysts had an average price target of $111.89 for Discover Finl. This is higher than the current price of $105.33, suggesting that there is upside potential for the stock.

It’s worth noting that this average price target has increased by 0.5% from the previous quarter’s average of $111.33. This suggests that analysts are becoming slightly more optimistic about Discover Finl’s future performance.

What Do Analysts Do?

Analysts play an important role in the financial industry. They specialize in reporting on stocks or specific sectors, attending company conference calls and meetings, researching financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish “analyst ratings” for stocks.

Some analysts also provide forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to give investors further guidance on stocks. However, investors should note that these are just educated guesses and may be subject to error.

Overall, analyst ratings can be a helpful tool for investors to gauge market sentiment about a particular stock. However, it’s important to do your own research and not rely solely on these ratings when making investment decisions.

Conclusion

Discover Finl has received mixed ratings from analysts over the past three months, with a majority being indifferent about the stock’s performance. However, the nine analysts had an average price target of $111.89, implying upside potential for the stock.

While analyst ratings can be a useful tool for investors, it’s important to do your own research and not solely rely on these ratings when making investment decisions.

News Source : Benzinga Insights

Source Link :The Latest Analyst Ratings for Discover Finl/