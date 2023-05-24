“Discover Financial Services conference presentation”: Discover Financial Services scheduled to speak at Morgan Stanley’s US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Discover Financial Services to Present at Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Discover Financial Services, a digital banking and payment services company, has announced that John Greene, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10:15 a.m. ET. The conference will be held virtually, and a link to the live webcast will be posted on Discover’s Investor Relations website at http://investorrelations.discover.com on the day of the conference. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the conference at the same website address.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services is a leading digital banking and payment services company in the United States. The company has become one of the largest card issuers in the country since its establishment in 1986. It offers a wide range of financial products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit through its banking business. Discover operates the Discover Global Network, which is comprised of Discover Network, PULSE, and Diners Club International. The Discover Network has millions of merchants and cash access locations, while PULSE is one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks. Diners Club International is a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

Discover has built a strong reputation in the financial services industry for its innovative products and services, exceptional customer service, and commitment to social responsibility. The company has been recognized by various organizations for its excellence in business, including being named one of Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” and one of Forbes’ “Best Employers for Diversity.”

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Investors who wish to learn more about Discover Financial Services can contact Eric Wasserstrom, the company’s Investor Relations representative, at 224-405-4555 or by emailing investorrelations@discover.com. Media professionals who are interested in Discover’s products and services can contact Matthew Towson, the company’s Public Relations representative, at 224-405-5649 or by emailing matthewtowson@discover.com.

