Discover Financial Services SEO keyword: “BofA Securities Neutral Recommendation for DFS”: A Securities Keeps Neutral Recommendation for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services: Neutral Recommendation with Upside Potential

On June 6th, 2023, B of A Securities maintained coverage of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) with a Neutral recommendation. The average one-year price target for Discover Financial Services stands at $118.52, representing an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of $109.04. The forecasts range from a low of $102.01 to a high of $135.45. Discover Financial Services’ projected annual revenue is $14,658MM, indicating an increase of 34.71%, and the projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $14.06.

Discover Financial Services also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share ($2.80 annualized) on April 19th, 2023. Shareholders of record as of May 25th, 2023, will receive the payment on June 8th, 2023. The current share price of $109.04/share results in a dividend yield of 2.57%, which is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average. The company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17, indicating that it has retained some earnings to invest in growth prospects. The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.59%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

As of June 1st, 2023, there are 1,761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Discover Financial Services, which is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. The average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DFS is 0.24%, an increase of 5.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.37% to 253,096K shares. The put/call ratio of DFS is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Capital World Investors holds 21,267K shares, representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,919K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 10.12% over the last quarter. VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,101K shares, representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,292K shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 8.86% over the last quarter. AWSHX – WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 6,760K shares, representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,603K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 9.90% over the last quarter. VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,229K shares, representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 7.59% over the last quarter. VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,118K shares, representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,363K shares, representing a decrease of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DFS by 5.98% over the last quarter.

Discover Financial Services is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most trusted brands in U.S. financial services. The company issues the Discover card, America’s cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation’s leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world.

In conclusion, Discover Financial Services currently has a Neutral recommendation with upside potential and projected revenue growth. The company has increased its dividend over time and retained earnings to invest in growth prospects. Institutions have decreased their total shares owned, but the average portfolio weight has increased. Investors should keep an eye on the put/call ratio and the company’s future growth prospects.

