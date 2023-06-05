Discover Financial Services stock: Discover Financial Services stock experiences a decline on Monday, yet maintains better performance than the market.

Discover Financial Services Shares Experience a Minor Drop

The shares of Discover Financial Services experienced a slight drop of 0.05%, closing at $109.04 on Monday. This drop occurred during a challenging trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average also experiencing declines.

The Stock Market’s Performance on Monday

The S&P 500 Index fell by 0.20% to 4,273.79, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.59% to 33,562.86. Despite this challenging market environment, Discover Financial Services managed to outperform some of its competitors on Monday.

Discover Financial Services’ Performance Compared to Competitors

Apple Inc. fell by 0.76% to $179.58, JPMorgan Chase & Co. fell by 0.98% to $139.09, and Visa Inc. Cl A fell by 0.88% to $226.77 on Monday. Although Discover Financial Services experienced a minor decline, it still performed better than some of its competitors.

Trading Volume on Monday

The trading volume for Discover Financial Services on Monday was 1.4 million, which was 500,719 below its 50-day average volume of 1.9 million.

Discover Financial Services’ 52-Week High

Discover Financial Services closed at $10.87 short of its 52-week high ($119.91) on Monday, which the company reached on February 3rd. Despite the minor decline on Monday, the stock had experienced a two-day winning streak prior to this.

