Discover Financial Services stock: Strong Trading Day Propels Discover Financial Services Stock to Outperform Market

Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS) rose by 3.57% to $109.09 on Friday, making it a great trading session for the stock market. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) rose by 1.45% to 4,282.37, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose by 2.12% to 33,762.76. This was the second consecutive day of gains for DFS.

Discover Financial Services closed $10.82 short of its 52-week high, which the company reached on February 3rd. Despite falling short of its 52-week high, DFS outperformed some of its competitors on Friday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose by 0.48% to $180.95, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) rose by 2.10% to $140.47, and Visa Inc. Cl A (V) rose by 1.01% to $228.79.

The trading volume for DFS on Friday was 2.1 million, which eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 1.9 million. This indicates that there was a higher demand for DFS shares on Friday, which drove up the stock price.

