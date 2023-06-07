“Discover Financial Services stock”: Strong trading day sees Discover Financial Services exceed competitors in stock performance

Discover Financial Services Shares Rise
Discover Financial Services (DFS) saw a slight increase of 0.69% in its shares on Wednesday, closing at $113.10. The day proved to be mixed for the stock market, with the Dow Jones rising 0.27% to 33,665.02, and the S&P 500 Index falling 0.38% to 4,267.52. DFS has seen gains for two consecutive days.
DFS Trades Below Its 52-Week High
DFS closed $6.81 below its 52-week high of $119.91, which was reached on February 3rd. The stock’s performance was mixed when compared to some of its competitors on Wednesday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.78% to $177.82, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) rose 0.97% to $140.69, and Visa Inc. Cl A (V) fell 1.29% to $225.27. Trading volume for DFS was 3.0 million, exceeding its 50-day average volume of 1.9 million.
