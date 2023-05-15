Discover Gloria Molina’s Life, Cause of Death, and Obituary: What Happened to Her?

How Did Gloria Molina Die?

Gloria Molina, the first Latina elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, passed away on January 7, 2021, at the age of 72. The cause of her death was not immediately disclosed, but it was later revealed that she died of natural causes.

Know Everything About Her Life

Gloria Molina was born on April 30, 1945, in Pico Rivera, California. She was the youngest of ten children born to Mexican immigrant parents. Molina grew up in a working-class family and attended local schools before enrolling at East Los Angeles College.

After earning an associate degree, Molina transferred to California State University, Los Angeles, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work. She later earned a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California.

Molina began her career in public service as a caseworker for the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services. She later worked for the Southeast Area Social Services Funding Authority and the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation before being elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 1982.

In 1991, Molina made history when she became the first Latina elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. She served on the board for 14 years and was known for her advocacy on behalf of underserved communities, including women, children, and immigrants.

After leaving the board in 2004, Molina served as a professor of public policy at California State University, Los Angeles. She also remained active in politics and served as a member of the Democratic National Committee.

Cause Of Death

When Gloria Molina passed away on January 7, 2021, the cause of her death was not immediately disclosed. However, it was later revealed that she died of natural causes.

Molina’s family released a statement following her passing, saying: “Our family is heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Gloria has passed away peacefully. She was a fighter for justice and equity throughout her entire life, and we will deeply miss her courage and tenacity.”

Obituary

Gloria Molina was a trailblazer in California politics and a champion of underserved communities. Her legacy will live on through her many accomplishments and the lives she touched during her long career in public service.

Throughout her life, Molina was a tireless advocate for women, children, and immigrants. She fought to improve access to healthcare, education, and social services for all residents of Los Angeles County.

Molina was also a pioneer for women in politics, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations. Her election to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 1991 was a historic moment for the Latino community and a testament to her leadership and vision.

Gloria Molina will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and colleagues. Her contributions to the state of California and the nation will never be forgotten, and her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Gloria Molina death Cause of Gloria Molina’s death Gloria Molina obituary Gloria Molina life story Gloria Molina career and accomplishments