Discover More About the Ex-Mississippi State Senator, Johnny Morgan, and His Tragic Plane Crash

Introduction

Johnny Morgan, a former Mississippi State Senator, made headlines in 2005 when he survived a plane crash. The incident shook the state and brought attention to Morgan’s life and career. In this article, we will delve deeper into who Johnny Morgan is, his political career, the plane crash, and his life after the accident.

Early Life and Career

Johnny Morgan was born in 1938 in the small town of Belzoni, Mississippi. He attended Delta State University and then went on to receive a law degree from the University of Mississippi. After completing his education, he opened a law practice in the town of Greenwood, Mississippi.

Morgan’s political career began in 1976 when he was elected to the Mississippi State Senate. He served in the Senate for 26 years and was known for his conservative views and support of small businesses. During his tenure, he also served as the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Rules Committee.

The Plane Crash

On May 1, 2005, Johnny Morgan and his wife, Lela, were on a private plane traveling from Gulfport, Mississippi, to Greenwood, Mississippi. The plane crashed near the town of Eupora, Mississippi, killing the pilot and seriously injuring Morgan and his wife.

The cause of the crash was determined to be pilot error. The pilot, who was not licensed to fly in instrument conditions, attempted to fly through a thunderstorm. The plane experienced turbulence and crashed into a wooded area.

Morgan suffered multiple injuries in the crash, including a broken neck, back, and ribs. He was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, where he underwent surgery. His wife also suffered injuries but recovered more quickly than Morgan.

Life After the Accident

After the accident, Johnny Morgan spent months in the hospital and rehabilitation. He underwent several surgeries and had to learn to walk again. Despite the severity of his injuries, he remained optimistic and determined to recover.

In 2006, Morgan announced his retirement from the Mississippi State Senate. He cited his injuries and the long recovery process as reasons for his decision. He was praised by colleagues on both sides of the aisle for his service to the state.

After his retirement, Morgan continued to be active in the community. He served on the board of directors for several organizations, including the Mississippi Economic Council and the Greenwood-Leflore Hospital.

In 2018, Morgan passed away at the age of 79. He was remembered as a dedicated public servant who fought for the people of Mississippi. His legacy lives on through his family and the many people he touched throughout his life.

Conclusion

Johnny Morgan was a prominent figure in Mississippi politics and a respected member of the community. The plane crash that nearly took his life in 2005 was a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of perseverance in the face of adversity. Morgan’s legacy serves as an inspiration to those who knew him and those who have learned about his life and career.

