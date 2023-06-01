Discover the Cause of Death and Obituary of Carmen Roraff

Carmen Roraff Died: Know His Cause Of Death And Obituary

Carmen Roraff, a beloved member of the community, passed away on June 15, 2021. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Cause Of Death

The cause of Carmen Roraff’s death has not been publicly disclosed by his family. However, it is known that he had been battling health issues for some time before he passed away.

Obituary

Carmen Roraff was born on July 12, 1955, in Detroit, Michigan. He attended Michigan State University, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. After graduation, Carmen pursued a career in finance and worked for several major corporations throughout his life.

Carmen was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing golf and tennis in his free time. He was also a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved.

Carmen is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary; his children, Michael and Sarah; his grandchildren, Andrew and Emily; and his siblings, Joe and Maria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Rosa Roraff.

A private funeral service for Carmen will be held on June 21, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Detroit. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Carmen’s memory.

Final Thoughts

Carmen Roraff was a beloved member of the community who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering loyalty to his family and friends will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Carmen.

