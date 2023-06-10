Discover the Cause of Death of Pepper Labeija and Learn About Her Life – Watch the Full Video Here!

Pepper Labeija Cause of Death and Her Legacy

Pepper Labeija was a legendary figure in the ballroom scene and a founding member of the House of Labeija. She was known for her fierce attitude, quick wit, and unparalleled style. Her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community and the ballroom scene are immeasurable.

Unfortunately, Pepper Labeija passed away in 2003 due to complications from diabetes. Her death was a great loss to the ballroom community, but her legacy lives on through her impact on the scene and the House of Labeija.

