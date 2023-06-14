





OreRoy Tremble’s Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of OreRoy Tremble.

OreRoy Tremble, aged 68, passed away on August 10th, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.

OreRoy Tremble was a kind-hearted and generous person who always put the needs of others before his own. He was a dedicated member of his community and worked tirelessly to help those in need.

Following a brief illness, OreRoy Tremble passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. His cause of death was not disclosed.

OreRoy Tremble will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him. May he rest in peace.





