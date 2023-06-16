Discover the Charms of Tibanga in Iligan City: MSU-IIT and More







Explore Tibanga, Iligan City

MSU-IIT, Tibanga Iligan City

Discover the beauty and charm of Tibanga, Iligan City through the renowned Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT). This premier academic institution offers top-notch education and research opportunities for students and scholars alike.

Aside from its academic excellence, MSU-IIT also boasts of its lush greenery and serene ambiance. The campus is surrounded by trees and vegetation, providing a refreshing atmosphere for learning and relaxation.

But Tibanga offers more than just education. It is also home to various attractions such as parks, restaurants, and cultural sites. One of the must-visit places in Tibanga is the Timoga Spring Pools, which offer crystal clear waters perfect for swimming and relaxation. Another popular destination is the Divine Mercy Shrine, a religious site that attracts thousands of devotees every year.

Experience the warmth and hospitality of the people of Tibanga as you explore its vibrant community. Sample the local delicacies at the nearby restaurants or immerse yourself in the local culture by watching traditional performances and festivities.

With its perfect blend of academic excellence, natural beauty, and cultural richness, Tibanga, Iligan City is definitely worth exploring.





