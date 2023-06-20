Discover the Life and Legacy of Gretl Hauenstein in this Comprehensive Video Obituary!







Gretl Hauenstein Obituary

Gretl Hauenstein, a beloved member of the community, passed away on May 1st at the age of 86.

Gretl was born in Vienna, Austria in 1935. She immigrated to the United States in 1956 and settled in New York City. She worked as a nurse for over 30 years and was known for her kind and compassionate care of her patients.

Gretl was also an active member of her church and community. She volunteered at the local food bank and participated in various charity events. She was a talented cook and loved to share her recipes with friends and family.

Gretl is survived by her three children and five grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service in honor of Gretl will be held at St. Mary’s Church on May 10th at 2 pm.

