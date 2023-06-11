Discover the Life of Abbey Horwitz through Her Obituary and Watch the Full Video!

Obituary of Abbey Horwitz

Abbey Horwitz, born on June 12, 1948, passed away on July 18, 2021, at the age of 73. She was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who dedicated her life to her family and community.

Abbey was born and raised in New York City. She graduated from Hunter College and later received her Master’s degree in Education from Columbia University. Abbey was a dedicated educator who spent over 30 years teaching at various schools in New York City.

Abbey was a loving wife to her husband of 50 years, David Horwitz. Together they raised two children, Rachel and Michael. She was an adoring grandmother to her four grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her life.

Abbey had a passion for volunteering and was an active member of her community. She volunteered at her local library, where she helped organize events and programs for children. She was also a member of her local synagogue, where she volunteered her time and resources to help those in need.

Abbey will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her kindness, warmth, and generosity will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Abbey Horwitz.

