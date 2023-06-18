Discover the Life of Ava Petete through Her Obituary | Full Video Available for Viewing







Ava Petete Obituary

Ava Petete

Ava Petete, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on July 15, 2021, at the age of 78. She was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 12, 1943, to parents John and Mary Smith. Ava was a graduate of the University of Illinois and went on to have a successful career in marketing.

Ava was known for her kind heart, infectious laughter, and love for her family. She is survived by her three children, John, Sarah, and Peter, and her six grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Ava’s life will be held on July 24, 2021, at 2 pm at St. Mary’s Church in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in Ava’s memory.

Rest in peace, Ava. You will always be remembered and loved.





