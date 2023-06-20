Discover the Life of Michael Carfagno: Watch the Full Video Obituary!







Michael Carfagno Obituary

Who Was Michael Carfagno?

Michael Carfagno was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who passed away on June 12, 2021 at the age of 68. He was born on May 5, 1953 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to parents Anthony and Maria Carfagno.

Michael was a talented musician and played the guitar in several bands throughout his life. He was also an avid sports fan and loved watching football and baseball with his family and friends. He was known for his infectious laugh and kind heart.

Michael is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Carfagno, his three children, Anthony, Lisa, and Michael Jr., and his six grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A funeral service will be held on June 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association in Michael’s memory.

Rest in peace, Michael Carfagno.

