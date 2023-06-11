Discover the Life of Morgan Stell through the Complete Video Obituary

Morgan Stell Obituary

Morgan Stell was a beloved member of the community who touched the lives of many. He passed away peacefully at the age of 75 on July 15, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Morgan was born on January 12, 1946, in Boston, Massachusetts. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Boston University and later went on to pursue his MBA at Harvard Business School. Morgan had a successful career in finance, working for several large corporations before retiring in 2005.

Morgan was a dedicated family man and a devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Sarah. He was a loving father to his two children, Michael and Emily, and a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren.

Morgan had a passion for traveling, and he and Sarah visited many countries around the world. He was also an avid golfer and spent many weekends on the golf course with his friends.

Morgan will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His kindness, generosity, and sense of humor touched the lives of many, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those he loved.

Rest in peace, Morgan.

