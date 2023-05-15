Discover the Reason Behind #Thalapathy68’s Buzz on Twitter

#Thalapathy68 Takes Twitter by Storm

The Tamil film industry is buzzing with excitement as the hashtag #Thalapathy68 has been trending on Twitter. Fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Vijay’s next film, which is being referred to as Thalapathy 68.

Who is Thalapathy?

Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy, is one of the biggest stars in the Tamil film industry. He has a massive fan following not just in Tamil Nadu but across the world. He has delivered several blockbusters in the past and is known for his unique style and acting skills.

What is Thalapathy 68?

Thalapathy 68 is the working title of Vijay’s next film. The official announcement of the film’s title and cast is yet to be made. However, fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement and have been speculating about the film’s storyline and cast.

Why is #Thalapathy68 Trending?

The hashtag #Thalapathy68 has been trending on Twitter as fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of Vijay’s next film. The actor’s fans have been using the hashtag to share their excitement and anticipation for the film. They have been speculating about the film’s title, cast, and storyline, which has further fueled the buzz around the film.

What are the Fan’s Expectations?

Thalapathy’s fans have high expectations from his next film. They expect the film to be a blockbuster and break several records at the box office. Fans also expect the film to have a unique storyline and showcase Vijay’s acting skills. They are eagerly waiting to see who will be cast opposite the actor in the film.

Who will be the Director of Thalapathy 68?

The director of Thalapathy 68 is yet to be announced. However, rumors suggest that Lokesh Kanagaraj will be directing the film. Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for his critically acclaimed films like Maanagaram and Kaithi. Fans are excited to see what he has in store for Thalapathy 68.

Who will be the Female Lead in Thalapathy 68?

The female lead in Thalapathy 68 is yet to be announced. However, rumors suggest that Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are in talks for the role. Pooja Hegde has previously worked with Vijay in the film Master, while Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress in the Telugu film industry. Fans are excited to see who will be cast opposite Vijay in the film.

What is the Expected Release Date of Thalapathy 68?

The release date of Thalapathy 68 is yet to be announced. However, rumors suggest that the film will release in 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release date to be announced and are hoping for the film to release in theaters.

Conclusion

Thalapathy 68 has created a buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the film’s title and cast. The film is expected to be a blockbuster, and fans have high expectations from it. With Lokesh Kanagaraj rumored to be the director and Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna in talks for the female lead, fans are excited to see what the film has in store.

