Discover the reason behind the buzz surrounding Meghan Markle’s curtsy in light of the Netflix controversy.

Meghan Markle’s Royal Curtsies: A Symbol of Grace and Respect

Meghan Markle’s curtsies to Queen Elizabeth II have garnered renewed attention in recent times, especially after the launch of her Netflix documentary and amid anticipation for Prince Harry’s memoir. Archival footage of the duchess performing the reverential gesture has resurfaced, with fans taking to social media to share clips and express admiration for her poise and elegance.

The significance of the curtsy in British royal protocol is deeply rooted in tradition, as a gesture of reverence to the monarch. Female members of the royal family curtsy twice to the king or queen, while members of the public are not obligated to do so. Contrary to popular belief, princesses do not curtsy to other princes or princesses, regardless of rank.

Meghan’s curtsy has become a symbol of her dignified approach amidst controversy surrounding her Netflix docuseries. While she faced criticism for her reenactment of her first curtsy, Prince Harry’s memoir describes it as “deep” and “flawless,” highlighting compliments she received from guests.

Most recently, Meghan’s public curtsy was observed in September 2022 as she paid final respects to Queen Elizabeth. As public interest lingers, her curtsies continue to captivate audiences and add a touch of grace to ongoing discourse surrounding her and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle’s curtsy Netflix controversy Royal etiquette Social media buzz Celebrity news