Discover the reason behind the trend #CometoRCB as Chennai fans seem to be lacking support for Jadeja.

Are Chennai fans not supporting Jadeja? Know why #CometoRCB is trending on Twitter

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been one of the most consistent performers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, this season, his performances have not been up to the mark, and the Chennai fans seem to be unhappy with him.

What has been Jadeja’s performance this IPL season?

Jadeja has been a vital cog in the CSK team for several years now. He has been a match-winner for the side on many occasions, both with the bat and ball. However, this season, he has only managed to score 131 runs in 11 matches at an average of 21.83. His strike rate has also been a dismal 124.76.

With the ball, Jadeja has taken just six wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 8.62. He has been far from his best, and the fans have noticed it.

Why are Chennai fans not supporting Jadeja?

The Chennai fans are known for their passionate support for their team and players. However, this season, they seem to be unhappy with Jadeja’s performance. They have taken to social media to express their disappointment, and the hashtag #CometoRCB has been trending on Twitter.

Many fans feel that Jadeja has not lived up to his potential this season, and they want him to be replaced in the team. Some fans have even suggested that he should be traded to another team.

What does the future hold for Jadeja?

Jadeja is a world-class all-rounder, and he has the ability to bounce back from a poor season. He has been a crucial player for CSK in the past, and the team management will be hoping that he can find his form in the remaining matches of the season.

CSK is currently struggling in the IPL, and they need all their players to step up if they want to make it to the playoffs. Jadeja has the talent and experience to make a difference, and the team management will be hoping that he can deliver when it matters the most.

Conclusion

Jadeja has been a crucial player for CSK over the years, and the fans have always supported him. However, this season, his performances have not been up to the mark, and the fans seem to be unhappy with him. The team management and Jadeja himself will be hoping that he can find his form in the remaining matches of the season and help CSK make it to the playoffs.

