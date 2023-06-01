Discover the reason why “We Yellove You Santner” became a Twitter trend following CSK’s victory in the IPL 2023 Final.

Why “We Yellove You Santner” was Trending on Twitter after CSK won IPL 2023 Final?

The Background

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most-watched cricket leagues in the world. Every year, millions of fans eagerly wait for the tournament to begin, and the excitement reaches its peak during the final match. In 2023, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the IPL final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and the fans were ecstatic.

The Role of Mitchell Santner

During the final match, CSK’s all-rounder Mitchell Santner played a crucial role in the team’s victory. Santner, who is known for his left-arm spin bowling, picked up two wickets and conceded only 16 runs in his four overs. He also played a handy knock of 14 runs off 8 balls, which helped CSK reach a respectable total of 172 runs.

The Twitter Trend

As soon as CSK won the IPL final, the fans took to Twitter to express their joy and appreciation for the team’s performance. Among the many tweets, one particular hashtag caught everyone’s attention – “We Yellove You Santner.” The hashtag quickly started trending on Twitter, with thousands of fans using it to praise Santner’s performance in the final.

The Reason Behind the Trend

The reason behind the “We Yellove You Santner” trend was simple – the fans were acknowledging Santner’s contribution towards CSK’s victory. Santner’s performance was crucial in restricting RCB’s run-scoring, and his batting cameo ensured that CSK had a fighting total to defend. Moreover, Santner had been an important player for CSK throughout the tournament, picking up wickets and contributing with the bat whenever the team needed him.

The Fans’ Love for Santner

The “We Yellove You Santner” trend showed how much the fans appreciated Santner’s efforts on the field. The fans were not only impressed by his skills as a cricketer but also by his attitude and commitment towards the team. Santner had been a part of the CSK family for a few years, and his performances had won him a special place in the hearts of the fans.

The Conclusion

The “We Yellove You Santner” trend was a testament to the fans’ love for Santner and their appreciation for his contribution towards CSK’s success. Santner had played a crucial role in the team’s victory, and the fans made sure that he knew how much he meant to them. It was a heartwarming moment that showed how cricket can bring people together and create a sense of belongingness and unity.

