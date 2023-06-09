Discover the Reasons Behind People Speaking English After Consuming Alcohol







Viral News: Strange Behaviors of Drunk People

It is often observed that people who are under the influence of alcohol exhibit peculiar behaviors. Not only common people, but also famous personalities engage in weird and bizarre actions while drunk. You may have seen that many individuals, who are intoxicated, start speaking in English. It’s surprising that people who are drunk start speaking English, while they hesitate to speak the language without alcohol. The addiction to alcohol is such that many people start answering every question in English. Do you know why this happens?

A scientific reason is hidden behind this phenomenon. A study published in the Journal of Psychopharmacology explains that after consuming alcohol, an individual’s internal self-confidence increases significantly. After this, people who drink alcohol start speaking in a second language. Drinking alcohol helps to enhance language proficiency. As they drink alcohol, such people start paying more attention to things they otherwise hesitate to do while sober.

British King’s College, University of Liverpool, and University of Maastricht researchers conducted a test in 2021 on 50 German individuals who recently learned Dutch. These people were given alcohol in different proportions. People were given alcohol based on their weight ratios. Some people were not given alcohol. After the test, all participants were instructed to speak in Dutch. Those who were given alcohol had more confidence in speaking Dutch. The study found that those who drank alcohol were more confident in speaking a second language.

