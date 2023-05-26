Discover the reasons why Anupama fans are trending against the show’s producers.

Check out why Anupama fans trending against the show makers

Introduction

Anupama is a popular Indian television drama series that has been running since July 2020. It has gained a huge fan following in India and abroad. However, recently there has been a trend of Anupama fans trending against the show makers. Let’s explore the reasons behind this trend.

Changes in the storyline

One of the main reasons behind the trend is the changes in the storyline. Fans have been disappointed with the way the show makers have been changing the plot without any proper justification. The fans have invested their time and emotions in the show and the sudden changes have left them feeling betrayed.

Unfair treatment of the lead character

Anupama, the lead character of the show, has been treated unfairly in the recent episodes. Fans have expressed their disappointment in the way Anupama has been portrayed as weak and helpless. The fans believe that the strong and independent character of Anupama has been compromised for the sake of creating drama.

Overuse of supporting characters

The show makers have been focusing on the supporting characters more than the lead character, Anupama. This has left fans feeling frustrated and disappointed. The fans believe that the show makers are trying to create drama by giving unnecessary attention to the supporting characters.

Low-quality production

Fans have also been disappointed with the low-quality production of the show. The fans believe that the show makers are not investing enough in the production quality of the show. The fans have expressed their disappointment in the poor lighting, camera work, and editing.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anupama fans have been trending against the show makers due to the changes in the storyline, unfair treatment of the lead character, overuse of supporting characters, and low-quality production. The fans are hoping that the show makers will take their feedback seriously and make the necessary changes to keep the show entertaining and engaging.

Anupama TV series Fans reaction to Anupama Anupama controversies Anupama show criticism Anupama show ratings