Discovering Maa Matangi: Discover the significance of offering Matangi Mata untruth and exploring her divine form.

Maa Matangi is the 9th Mahavidya among the ten Mahavidyas. She has been described as the goddess of nature. Some other names of Mata Matangi are also known as Sumukhi, Laghushyama or Shyamala, Raj-Matangi, Karna-Matangi, Chand-Matangi, Vasya-Matangi, Matangeshwari etc. The way nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped during Navratri. Similarly, 10 Mahavidyas of Maa Durga are worshiped in Gupta Navratri.

According to mythological beliefs, Matang is also a name of Lord Shiva. The name of her power is Matangi. Maa Matangi’s complexion is dark blue and she wears half moon on her forehead. Mother has 3 eyes and sits on a throne studded with jewels. Matangi Devi has a garland of Gunja seeds in one hand and Veena and Kapal in the other hand. She sits in fearless posture. Tell that she is also called Saraswati of Tantriks. She is also called the goddess of nature, the goddess of speech and art music. Goddess Matangi was the daughter of Hanumaji and Shabari’s guru Matang Rishi.

According to the belief, while worshiping Goddess Parvati, once, the Chandal women had offered her their own lie. On which Devgan and Shivgan got angry, but mother Parvati had accepted the enjoyment of that lie after seeing their devotion. Since then a form of Mother Parvati was called Matangi. Goddess Matangi is the only goddess for whom no fast etc. is observed. Matangi Maa is satisfied only with words and mind. There they are offered falsehood as an offering.

According to mythology, once Mother Lakshmi along with Shri Hari Vishnu reached Mount Kailash to meet Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati. During this, Lord Sri Hari also brought some food items with him. Sri Hari presented that food item to Lord Shiva. When Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati took this food, some part of it fell on the earth. From that fallen food a goddess with dark complexion emerged. Who came to be known as Matangi Devi. For this reason, mother Matangi is offered false food.

Even today people of Matang community live in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat etc. It is said that Matang Rishi was the ancestor of Meghwal Samaj, Matang Samaj and Kirat Samaj. Matang Rishi's ashram is also located near Pampa Sarovar in Karnataka, at this place Hanuman ji was born.





