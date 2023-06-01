“Discovering new experiences”: Discover the Excitement of a New Experience: Feels Like the First Time

Foreign Nights Makes Barefoot Bar Debut at Full Moon Party

There’s nothing foreign about a Full Moon Party in the Iowa Great Lakes. That’s just the part of the name of a new band performing this time around for the festivities at the Barefoot Bar in Okoboji.

Tribute to Foreigner and Night Ranger

Foreign Nights, a tribute to the music of Foreigner and Night Ranger, will provide the entertainment for the Full Moon Party on Saturday, June 3, starting at 7 p.m. Trevor Johnson, marketing specialist for Parks Marina, says they’re always looking for new music and new acts to take the stage at the Barefoot and are looking forward to the event in June.

“We listen to our patrons, they’re always looking out for us and someone actually popped in the office and gave me the card for this band saying it was one of the most amazing cover bands they’d ever seen,” Johnson said. “So we were able to bring them in and we’re excited to have them.”

Seafood Boil and Dancing

After a successful first Full Moon Party last month, the Barefoot is full steam ahead for summer. Speaking of steam, the traditional seafood boil is back for each party this season. It’s recommended to come early because it’s first come, first served, and there is no guarantee the sumptuous supplies will last all evening.

Then after filling up, it will be time to dance it all off as the moon rises over the water. “It’s definitely a unique environment. It always gets packed and people like to have a good time, dance and howl at the moon under the palm trees,” Johnson said. “It’s the quintessential summer activity and doesn’t get much better than that.”

If you’re looking for a fun night out, head to the Barefoot Bar in Okoboji for the Full Moon Party on Saturday, June 3. Enjoy the music of Foreign Nights, indulge in the traditional seafood boil, and dance under the moon. It’s the perfect way to kick off summer!

