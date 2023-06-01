Discovering the Cause of Death and Obituary of Carmen Roraff

Carmen Roraff Died: Know His Cause of Death and Obituary

Who was Carmen Roraff?

Carmen Roraff was an accomplished businessman and philanthropist from Reno, Nevada. He was born on September 17, 1947, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to parents who were both educators. Roraff attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he earned a degree in business administration. He went on to become the CEO of several successful companies, including Roraff Development and Roraff Enterprises.

Roraff was also known for his philanthropic efforts. He donated generously to a number of charitable organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows, the Nevada Museum of Art, and the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra.

Cause of Death

On August 24, 2021, Carmen Roraff passed away at the age of 73. His cause of death was not immediately announced. However, it is known that he had been battling health issues in recent years, including heart problems.

Obituary

Carmen Roraff will be remembered as a successful businessman, a generous philanthropist, and a beloved member of the Reno community. His dedication to his work and his community was evident in everything he did, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Roraff is survived by his wife, Linda, and their two children, as well as his siblings and extended family. A private memorial service will be held for family and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to one of the organizations that Roraff supported during his lifetime, such as the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows or the Nevada Museum of Art.

Final Thoughts

Carmen Roraff’s passing is a great loss to the Reno community and to all who knew him. His legacy as a successful businessman and philanthropist will live on, and his contributions to his community will not be forgotten. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

