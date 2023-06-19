Discovering the Cause of Death and Obituary of Jim Flockart

Discover the Cause of Death, Obituary, and More About Jim Flockart’s Passing

Have you been wondering about the circumstances surrounding Jim Flockart’s death? Here’s what we know:

Jim Flockart passed away on August 16th, 2021 at the age of 71. His cause of death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed that he died from complications related to a long-term illness.

Jim Flockart was born on May 30th, 1950 in Edinburgh, Scotland. He was best known as a talented motorcycle racer who competed in the Grand Prix motorcycle racing circuit during the 1970s and 1980s. Flockart won the 1979 Isle of Man TT race in the 350cc category and was a respected member of the racing community.

Following his retirement from racing, Jim Flockart continued to be involved in the motorcycle industry as a commentator and journalist. He was also a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Jim Flockart’s passing is a loss to the racing community and his many fans around the world. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

