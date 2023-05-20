Discovering the Cause of Death and Obituary of Pharmacist Fadi Sobh from Dearborn, MI

Introduction

Pharmacist Fadi Sobh, a beloved member of the Dearborn community, passed away on August 11th, 2021. His sudden death left many in shock and mourning. In this article, we will explore the cause of his death and his obituary.

Cause of Death

According to reports, Pharmacist Fadi Sobh suffered a heart attack while on vacation with his family in Florida. Despite efforts to revive him, he passed away at the age of 42. His untimely death has left his family, friends, and colleagues devastated.

Pharmacist Fadi Sobh was a well-known and respected member of the Dearborn community. He was the owner of Dearborn Pharmacy & Health Care, a family-owned and operated business that has been serving the community for over 20 years. He was known for his kind and compassionate nature, and his dedication to helping his patients.

Obituary

Pharmacist Fadi Sobh was born on December 22, 1978, in Lebanon. He immigrated to the United States with his family in 1991 and settled in Dearborn, Michigan. He attended Dearborn High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the University of Michigan.

After graduation, he worked as a pharmacist at several local pharmacies before opening his own business, Dearborn Pharmacy & Health Care, in 2001. He was passionate about providing personalized care to each of his patients and was known for going above and beyond to ensure their health and well-being.

Pharmacist Fadi Sobh was an active member of the Dearborn community. He was involved in various charitable organizations and was a generous donor to many causes. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Rana, and a loving father to his two children, Adam and Maya.

Pharmacist Fadi Sobh’s funeral was held on August 14th, 2021, at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn. The funeral was attended by hundreds of people, including family, friends, colleagues, and community members. The outpouring of love and support for Pharmacist Fadi Sobh and his family was a testament to the impact he had on the community.

Conclusion

Pharmacist Fadi Sobh will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His dedication to his patients, his generosity, and his kind nature will never be forgotten. His sudden passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with our loved ones.

We extend our deepest condolences to Pharmacist Fadi Sobh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

