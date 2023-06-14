Discovering the Cause of Death of Kenny Gee, Renowned Alabama Barber Known as Kenyatta Sager.

Kenny Gee, a Well-Known Alabama Barber Passes Away After a Short Illness
Kenny Gee, also known as Kenyatta Sager, was a prominent barber in Alabama who recently passed away after a brief illness. The exact cause of his death has not been disclosed, but it is believed to be related to his illness.
Kenny was well-known in his community for his exceptional barbering skills and his warm and friendly personality. He had a large and loyal customer base, many of whom were deeply saddened by his passing.
Despite his success as a barber, Kenny remained humble and always took the time to chat with his clients and make them feel welcome in his shop. He was a beloved member of the Alabama community and will be deeply missed.
Rest in peace, Kenny Gee.
