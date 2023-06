#LynnMellor

Details have emerged regarding the tragic death of Lynn Mellor, a 64-year-old woman who lost her life in a three-vehicle collision in Chesterfield. The incident, which occurred on [date], involved [describe the vehicles involved]. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Lynn Mellor passed away at the scene.

Chesterfield car accident Lynn Mellor death Three-vehicle collision Fatal car crash Victim of car accident