“Discovering the Truth: Was Big Pokey Dead? Exploring the Cause of His Death and Who He Was”

Who was Big Pokey? Cause of Death and Death Rumors

Big Pokey was a well-known rapper from Houston, Texas, who gained popularity in the early 2000s. His real name was Milton Powell. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a group of rappers founded by DJ Screw. Big Pokey was known for his deep voice and his ability to rap smoothly over slow, chopped and screwed beats.

There have been rumors circulating online that Big Pokey has passed away, but these rumors are unconfirmed. As of now, there has been no official announcement or confirmation from his family or close friends regarding his death. It’s important to be cautious about rumors and wait for official news before jumping to conclusions.

In conclusion, while there have been rumors about Big Pokey’s death, there is no official confirmation at this time. He was a talented rapper who made an impact on the Houston music scene and will be remembered for his contributions to the genre.

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Discography Southern Rap Swishahouse Records Texas Hip Hop