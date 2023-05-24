Discovering Vic Morrow’s Cause of Death Will Take Your Breath Away

Vic Morrow’s Cause of DEATH Has Been Revealed, Try Not to Gasp

Introduction

Vic Morrow was a well-known actor who tragically died in a helicopter accident during the filming of the movie “Twilight Zone: The Movie” in 1982. For almost four decades, the exact cause of his death remained a mystery. However, recently, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released a report that revealed the cause of Morrow’s death.

The Accident

On July 23, 1982, Vic Morrow was shooting a scene for the movie “Twilight Zone: The Movie” in which he played a character who was trying to rescue two children from a Vietnam War battlefield. The scene involved a helicopter flying overhead with pyrotechnics exploding around it.

During the filming, the helicopter suddenly lost control and crashed onto the set, killing Vic Morrow and two child actors, Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen. The accident was a tragedy that shook the entertainment industry and raised questions about the safety standards on movie sets.

The Mystery of Morrow’s Death

For almost 40 years, the exact cause of Vic Morrow’s death remained a mystery. The initial reports suggested that the helicopter’s rotor blades hit him, causing his decapitation. However, some experts believed that Morrow died due to the impact of the crash.

The mystery surrounding Morrow’s death led to several conspiracy theories, with some suggesting that it was a planned murder, while others claimed that it was a result of negligence on the part of the movie’s production team.

The Revealed Cause of Death

Recently, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office released a report that revealed the cause of Vic Morrow’s death. According to the report, Morrow died due to “traumatic injuries and thermal injuries.” The report also stated that Morrow’s body was severely burned, indicating that he was alive for some time after the crash.

The report confirmed that Morrow’s death was a result of the helicopter crash and not due to the rotor blades hitting him. The report also revealed that the child actors died due to “blunt force injuries.”

Conclusion

The release of the report by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office has finally put an end to the mystery surrounding Vic Morrow’s death. The report confirms that Morrow died due to the tragic helicopter accident during the filming of “Twilight Zone: The Movie.” The accident was a tragic event that raised questions about the safety standards on movie sets, and it is a reminder that the entertainment industry needs to prioritize the safety of its actors and crew members.

