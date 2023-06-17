“Discovery Channel’s ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ star Jim Tweto and guide Shane Reynolds killed in Alaska plane crash”

Jim Tweto plane crash : “Bush pilot Jim Tweto killed in Alaska plane crash with hunting guide Shane Reynolds”

A small plane crash near the village of Shaktoolik in Alaska has claimed the lives of Jim Tweto, the bush pilot who starred in the Discovery Channel’s “Flying Wild Alaska” series, and his passenger, hunting and fishing guide Shane Reynolds. Tweto’s family-owned aviation business in Unalakleet was featured in three seasons of the show ten years ago. Troopers were notified of the crash after an SOS activation and found the bodies of both men. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Tweto’s daughter Ariel paid tribute to her father on Instagram, saying he died doing what he loved, while Reynolds was a “wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family.”

Read Full story : Plane crash kills ‘Flying Wild Alaska’ pilot Jim Tweto and Idaho hunting guide /

News Source : Associated Press

Plane crash fatalities Aviation accidents Alaska pilot Jim Tweto Idaho hunting guide tragedy Airplane disaster in Alaska