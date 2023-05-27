Disease X: Health Experts Warn of ‘Disease X’ as Potential Deadlier Threat than Covid-19, says WHO

Disease X: The Next Global Health Threat

The world is barely recovering from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic when health experts dropped a new bomb. Think Covid-19 was the worst health scare humanity had seen? Think again. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, a new, more insidious, and far more deadly disease may turn the world upside down. The scientists at UN’s health agency have termed it as ‘Disease X’.

What is Disease X?

Aside from the fact that it will wreak havoc on humanity, the research team has no idea about the nature of the pathogen. In an interview with The Telegraph, the team told that they have no idea if it would be a virus, a bacterium, a fungus, or something else altogether. Since the medical researchers are in the dark as to what the new health menace will be like, there may be a lack of any treatments or vaccines.

“This isn’t the stuff of science fiction,” Dr. Richard Hatchett, of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, told the Telegraph. “This is a scenario we have to prepare for. This is Disease X.”

The term ‘Disease X’ was coined by WHO in 2018, to denote any little know disease. This was a year before the Covid-19 pandemic spread from China. Some public health experts have speculated that Disease X might be zoonotic – meaning it will spread from wild animals to humans. Ebola, Covid-19 were all zoonotic diseases. However, some researchers are not discounting the possibility of it being a human-made virus – aka a tool of bioterrorism.

“The release of such pathogens, either through laboratory accidents or as an act of bioterrorism, might lead to a disastrous Disease X as well and has been remarked as a global catastrophic risk,” warned a 2021 study which was published in the journal Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

Preparing for the Next Pandemic

As we cannot discount the possibility of another major global pandemic, it is necessary to take appropriate measures to keep ourselves safe. The following are some of the steps that we can take to protect ourselves:

Wear a Mask: Don’t step outside without a mask. Even if you are vaccinated, it is essential to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the virus. Keep Your Hands Clean: Ensure you keep your hands clean. Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with you at all times and use it frequently. Maintain Social Distancing: Maintain social distancing with anyone who seems infected or with a viral fever. Avoid large gatherings and crowded places. Ensure Your Utensils are Clean: Ensure your utensils are squeaky clean. Wash them with soap and water before and after use. Stay Informed: Stay informed about the latest developments in the field of health and medicine. Follow the advice of health experts and take the necessary precautions to keep yourself safe.

Conclusion

Disease X is a wake-up call for all of us. It is a reminder that we need to be prepared for the next pandemic, which could be far deadlier than anything we have seen so far. While we cannot predict what Disease X will be like, we can take appropriate measures to keep ourselves safe. By wearing a mask, keeping our hands clean, maintaining social distancing, ensuring our utensils are clean, and staying informed, we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from the next global health threat.

