Rolf Harris : Disgraced Entertainer Rolf Harris Dies at Home in Bray, Berkshire

The much-loved entertainer, Rolf Harris, who was convicted of multiple indecent assaults in 2014, has died at the age of 93. His death certificate listed the causes of death as “metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of neck” and “frailty of old age”. Harris was a prolific artist and musician before his downfall, and was known for being a family favourite. He was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail after being found guilty of 12 assaults that took place between 1968 and 1986. Harris was released on licence from HMP Stafford less than three years into his sentence. He was the second person to be convicted under Operation Yewtree, the national inquiry set up after abuse claims were made against Jimmy Savile. Following his conviction, Harris had his Bafta fellowship removed, was stripped of his CBE and Australian honours.

News Source : PA News Agency

