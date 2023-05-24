Rolf Harris dies: A death certificate reveals the disgraced entertainer died two weeks ago

Introduction

Rolf Harris, the Australian entertainer who was convicted of sexual assault, has died at the age of 91. His death certificate reveals that he passed away two weeks ago.

Early life and career

Born in Perth, Western Australia in 1930, Rolf Harris was a well-known entertainer in the UK and Australia. He began his career as a musician, playing the accordion, and later became a television presenter and artist.

Sexual assault convictions

In 2014, Rolf Harris was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault, including against minors, and was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison. He was released in 2017 after serving three years.

Controversies

Harris was also embroiled in other controversies throughout his career. In 2012, he was investigated by the police for alleged sexual assault, but no charges were brought. In addition, he was criticized for making racist comments during a live television broadcast in 2013.

Legacy

Despite his contributions to the entertainment industry, Rolf Harris’s legacy has been tainted by his criminal convictions. His music and art have been removed from public display, and his name has been removed from various awards and honors he received throughout his career.

Conclusion

Rolf Harris’s death marks the end of a controversial and problematic career. While he made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, his criminal actions and offensive comments have left a lasting stain on his legacy. As his death certificate reveals, he passed away two weeks ago, leaving behind a complicated and controversial legacy.

