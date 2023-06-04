“Disinfecting Wipes Value Pack” : Pack of 225 Clorox Disinfecting Wipes with Fresh Scent & Crisp Lemon, Bleach-Free for Multi-Surface Cleaning – Packaging May Differ

Value Pack of 225 Clorox Disinfecting Wipes – Bleach Free, Fresh Scent & Crisp Lemon, Multi-surface Cleaning Wipes (Packaging May Vary)



Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are a lifesaver for anyone who wants to keep their home clean and germ-free. These wipes are triple-layered and offer cleaning, disinfecting, deodorizing, and allergen removal benefits. They have 5x cleaning power and leave a pleasant scent after use. The wipes are designed to clean and disinfect with antibacterial power that kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria that can live on surfaces up to 48 hours.

These all-purpose disposable wipes remove common allergens, germs, and messes on surfaces like kitchen counters, bathroom surfaces, and more. They are safe to use on finished wood, sealed granite, and stainless steel surfaces. Clorox Disinfecting Wipes are also great for non-food contact surfaces in the home, office, classroom, pet area, dorm, and locker room. These wipes are bleach-free and are an excellent cleaning alternative that is safe to use on toys and other items.

The wipes come in a 3-pack of 75-count canisters that easily dispense disposable antibacterial wipes that come in three fresh, clean scents. The wipes are disposable and should be disposed of according to manufacturer instructions. These wipes are an excellent solution for busy households that want to keep their homes clean and germ-free.

