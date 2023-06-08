Dismembered body found in Geeta Akashdeep building, suspect Manoj Sane arrested for murder of Saraswati Vaidya

“Saraswati Vaidya dismembered body found in Geeta Akashdeep building” : Dismembered body found in Geeta Akashdeep building, Saraswati Vaidya identified as victim and Manoj Sane as suspect.

Another gruesome incident similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case has emerged in Mira Road, less than a week after the police solved a case involving a headless woman found in Uttan. On Wednesday evening, the police found the dismembered body of 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya in an apartment on the seventh floor of Geeta Akashdeep Building in Phase VII of Geeta Nagar, Mira Road. Her live-in partner, 56-year-old Manoj Sane, has been arrested for his involvement in the crime. The police were alerted to the scene after residents complained about a foul smell emanating from the apartment. Upon entering, they found body parts in tubs and buckets near the washbasin, with evidence suggesting that the accused had boiled the body parts in an attempt to avoid detection. A diesel-fuelled saw machine was also recovered from the bedroom, which was used to dismember the body. The couple had met 15 years ago at a ration shop in Borivali and had been living together for five years in Mira Road. While the motive is yet to be ascertained, police suspect a domestic quarrel may have escalated into the violent attack. The accused has been remanded to police custody until June 16.

News Source : Suresh Golani

