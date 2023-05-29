Disney Dreamlight Valley Puree Recipe: Creating Puree for Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Cook Puree

Introduction

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-simulation game that allows players to interact with beloved Disney characters in a world filled with magic and wonder. Cooking plays a significant role in the game, as prepared meals replenish the player’s energy and increase their friendship with the villagers. In this article, we will discuss how to cook Puree, a one-star recipe that is simple to make but requires progression in unlocking the game’s diverse biomes.

How to Cook Puree in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Puree is a one-star recipe that is easy to craft once the player can acquire its required ingredient. To prepare a bowl of Puree, the player will need only 1 Potato. This one-star Appetizer restores 230 energy and sells for 151 Star Coins. However, it is not recommended to spend time preparing this dish for the purpose of earning Star Coins because the profit is not significant.

Where to Get Potato

To obtain Potatoes for making Puree, the player must plant Potato Seeds in tilled soil, just like any other crop. Potato Seeds are available exclusively from Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands biome. The Forgotten Lands biome is typically the last biome the player will unlock, and it requires a whopping 15,000 Dreamlight, making it the most expensive biome in the game so far. Once the realm is available, the player can head to Goofy’s Stall to purchase Potato Seeds.

Conclusion

Cooking is an essential part of the Disney Dreamlight Valley experience, and Puree is a simple and easy-to-make recipe that is perfect for players who are just starting out. While it may not yield significant profits, it is a worthwhile recipe to craft for the sake of completion and to fulfill occasional requests in Remy’s Restaurant. With this guide, players can now cook Puree and continue their adventure in the magical world of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

